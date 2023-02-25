Two 2s and five 3s as Jurgen Klopp’s men sleepwalk to dull Palace draw – Liverpool player ratings

Liverpool produced perhaps their most dull outing of the season in a goalless snoozefest at Selhurst Park to up their challenge of qualifying for Champions League football next term.

Jurgen Klopp may be glad to see his side not drop all points after a confidence-destroying defeat to Real Madrid earlier in the week, though the lack of urgency and intent in the absence of Darwin Nunez was glaring to see.

Liverpool in the Premier League this season when Darwin Núñez starts: Shots/game – 17.7

xG/game – 1.93

Win % – 54%

Pts/game – 1.77 Núñez doesn't start: Shots/game – 14.6

xG/game – 1.60

Win % – 30%

Pts/game – 1.30#LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) February 25, 2023

Matters certainly weren’t helped by the backline’s desire to test the limits of what they could get away with when it came to sloppy mistakes, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s hospital backpass to Alisson Becker the most inexplicable of the lot.

Alisson Becker (7): A trusty pair of hands for Liverpool and seemingly, barring the exceptions of Stefan Bajcetic and Darwin Nunez perhaps, the Reds’ only consistent option this season. Was alert to the dangers created by sloppy errors from his backline.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (2): Repeated defensive errors from the fullback who provided a goalscoring opportunity for Jean-Philippe Mateta with a horrific backpass. Came close to providing the opener with a free-kick bizarrely kept out by Jordan Henderson.

Joel Matip (3): Unconvincing and also fortunate not to be penalised by Crystal Palace.

Virgil van Dijk (5): Not as problematic as his fellow Liverpool defenders.

Andy Robertson (3): Didn’t feel particularly involved in proceedings, either in creating chances or adding to the backline’s defensive woes.

Jordan Henderson (3): A limited performance from the skipper who strangely stopped an Alexander-Arnold free-kick that seemed destined for the back of the net, much to the annoyance of his teammate.

Naby Keita (2): Failed to offer much of a physical presence in the middle of the park and was rightly hooked at half-time. Disappointing from a player who’s time at Anfield increasingly appears to be up.

James Milner (5): Liverpool’s best midfielder on the day. The former Manchester City star tracked back to support the defence. Problematic when a 37-year-old is showing more drive than younger midfielders around him.

Cody Gakpo (4): Worked hard to try and find an opener but part of a forward line that struggled to make a dent. Should have scored when put through by Mo Salah.

Diogo Jota (4): Started very brightly in the first-half, coming close to an opener via a clever lobbed pass from Matip in the box. Regressed as the game went on.

Mo Salah (6): Wasn’t particularly devastating in the first 45 but got more involved in the second-half, striking the crossbar and almost setting up a goal with a lovely ball for Cody Gakpo.

Harvey Elliott (5): Made a difference when swapped in for Naby Keita at the half-time break, though impact fizzled as the second-half went on.

Fabinho (3): Liverpool looked slightly more solid in the middle of the park with the Brazilian’s introduction.

Bobby Firmino (3): Didn’t really influence proceedings.

Stefan Bajcetic (N/A): Brought on late.

