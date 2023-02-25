Nunez out as Klopp shakes up the midfield for Crystal Palace – confirmed Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp will be keeping all fingers crossed that a crushing 5-2 defeat suffered against incumbent Champions League holders Real Madrid doesn’t permeate through to the league as Liverpool go in search of a third top-flight win in a row at Selhurst Park.

The Merseysiders find themselves only seven points off the top four with two games in hand to play to catch up with fourth-placed Tottenham.

Albeit, fellow top four hopefuls Newcastle find themselves only a point away from Spurs with a game in hand themselves, though poor form has seen them take a tumble down the standings after such a strong start to the campaign.

A seventh Champions League trophy is looking highly unlikely for our leaky backline, though hopefully Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip can help keep things ship-tight at the back against Patrick Vieira’s men.

It’s nearly all-change in the middle of the park as James Milner and Naby Keita come in as part of a raft of changes promised by Klopp in his pre-match press conference.

An absent Darwin Nunez is the most noticeable change to the matchday squad – with the Uruguayan understood to still be feeling the effects of the shoulder concern picked up at Newcastle – with Diogo Jota coming in for our No.27 up top.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Thoughts on the XI selected, Reds? #LFC pic.twitter.com/tyyBKtUNHI — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 25, 2023

