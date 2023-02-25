Darwin Nunez rumoured to be out injured in potential devastating Liverpool blow

With Liverpool’s sole shining light during the harrowing 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid – beyond the efforts of Stefan Bajcetic – to be found in the forward line, suggestions that Darwin Nunez could be out of action are a little concerning.

Rumours have sprung up on social media that the Reds could now be without their summer signing for the trip to Selhurst Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s men do have significant firepower in reserve, it has to be said, with Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino having made returns from injury.

READ MORE: ‘I heard’ – German journalist shares latest from Jude Bellingham camp amid Liverpool difficulties

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Everybody needs time’ – Klopp defends van Dijk and asks for time before judging his return from injury

That being said, we’d highly doubt the German tactician will be enthused with the prospect of rushing back either option for our upcoming clash with Crystal Palace.

We can only hope that such rumours are purely fictional at best and that, at worst, any absence from the first-XI is purely precautionary.

Fans can find the relevant tweets below:

Nunez injury rumours? pic.twitter.com/HsLT79rAzq — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) February 25, 2023

Where's this sudden Nunez injury news popping out from? 😭 — Nueladedoyinfirsty (@Nueladedoyinfi1) February 25, 2023

If Nunez is out. I can not understand that every week there is some sort of injury. It’s a joke it really is. If it’s the shoulder then I don’t understand has he was ok for Madrid. Just constantly injuries. They said Konate was out for 3 weeks. That was over 4 weeks ago. Joke — Martin Underwood (@312mju) February 25, 2023

If Nunez is out today, lfc journalists need to do better. Klopp literally said changes will take place because of knocks in the Madrid game and they didn’t bother to follow up and ask him who was injured/ any new injury news. Constantly just waiting for a more interesting quote. https://t.co/EVzE3Lk6lv — Kayla (@kkchap26) February 25, 2023

apparently nunez is injured😭 where are the injuries gonna stop man wtf — tahmidur (@Tahmidur10) February 25, 2023

EOTK Insider Opinion: The Manchester United Qatari takeover apologists have sunk to new depths as Liverpool dodge a bullet