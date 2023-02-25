Darwin Nunez rumoured to be out injured in potential devastating Liverpool blow

With Liverpool’s sole shining light during the harrowing 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid – beyond the efforts of Stefan Bajcetic – to be found in the forward line, suggestions that Darwin Nunez could be out of action are a little concerning.

Rumours have sprung up on social media that the Reds could now be without their summer signing for the trip to Selhurst Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s men do have significant firepower in reserve, it has to be said, with Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino having made returns from injury.

That being said, we’d highly doubt the German tactician will be enthused with the prospect of rushing back either option for our upcoming clash with Crystal Palace.

We can only hope that such rumours are purely fictional at best and that, at worst, any absence from the first-XI is purely precautionary.

