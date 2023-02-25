(Video) Salah rattles the crossbar with one of the most aesthetically pleasing first-time strikes

The appearance of Harvey Elliott appeared to reinvigorate his Liverpool teammates in the second-half of action at Selhurst Park with Mo Salah, in particular, benefitting.

The Egyptian came close to opening the scoring in a game that had been crying out for excitement since the first whistle with a stunning first-time strike that had Vicente Guaita beat but couldn’t creep under the crossbar.

The Merseysiders had issued perhaps their most lacklustre half of football yet and, in truth, were fortunate to be coming up against equally disappointing opposition in Crystal Palace.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Underdog_Soccer: