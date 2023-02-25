(Video) Beautiful moment as Selhurst Park comes together in memory of John Motson

There are often moments when football takes a back seat and when the whole stadium came together on the 77th minute in memory of John Motson, this was yet another example of this.

The legendary broadcaster’s final commentary before retirement came at Selhurst Park and with the 77-year-old passing away this week, it seemed like a very fitting time and place for the tribute to be made.

READ MORE: (Video) Gakpo fires game-winning chance wide in dull Selhurst Park meeting

There aren’t many people who have the respect of all within the game and the sight of both Crystal Palace and Liverpool supporters joining together, shows that the former Match of the Day commentator is one of those people.

These moments of appreciation are all too often done when the person receiving the love is no longer with us but let’s hope this was a gesture that brought a smile to the face of his family and friends.

You can watch the video of the Motson tribute via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

Selhurst Park pays tribute to John Motson. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DhRoQJEsAA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 25, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?