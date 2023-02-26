(Video) Jordan Henderson blocks almost certain Trent Alexander-Arnold screamer at Selhurst Park

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park but a moment of quality from Trent Alexander-Arnold could’ve won the game for the Reds had Jordan Henderson not accidentally blocked the Scouser’s goal bound effort.

As the game ticked towards the half hour mark Jurgen Klopp’s side won a free kick 20-yards from the hosts’ net.

READ MORE: ‘There will not be big movies about it’ – Klopp admits this is a season to forget but Liverpool ‘have to keep going’

Our No. 66 stepped up and fired his effort towards the top right corner of Vicente Guaita’s goal and as the Spaniard was left rooted to the ground, Henderson accidentally got in the way of the effort and the ball sailed high and wide and out for a goal kick to Palace.

It was an effort from the England international similar to the one in which he scored at Stamford Bridge during our title winning campaign a few years ago.

Check the effort below via @Klopptinho on Twitter:

Dropped 2 points because of this pic.twitter.com/LdxQj3tib0 — 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 (@KIopptinho) February 26, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?