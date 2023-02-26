‘So disconnected’ – Journalist’s worrying summary of Liverpool’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last night and the ‘only positive’ for Jurgen Klopp is to take is that his side ‘didn’t lose’ according to The Athletic’s Caoimhe O’Neill.

Reds fans were looking for a huge reaction after Tuesday night’s dismal Champions League defeat to Real Madrid but they instead witnessed a lacklustre performance in south London.

Klopp made four changes to his starting XI for the meeting with Patrick Vieira’s side but the Anfield outfit still looked ‘so disconnected at times’.

“I think the only positive Liverpool can take from that is they didn’t lose the game,” O’Neill wrote on her official Twitter page. “More poor body language.

READ MORE: Reds legend provides honest assessment of Liverpool’s current situation & explains what Klopp’s side are ‘missing’

“A real lack of creativity, energy and togetherness. Looked so disconnected at times.”

The result means we’re six points behind fourth-placed Spurs albeit with a game in hand on Antonio Conte’s side but we face a real challenge just to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

It’s clear that all of the players our low on confidence with their body language and lack of real fight when out on the pitch.

We didn’t really look like scoring last night and although we kept another clean sheet, there was no creativity coming from our midfield and the front three were very much feeding off scraps.

The threat that Darwin Nunez poses in behind was sorely missed and we urgently need Luis Diaz back fit to provide some energy on the left flank.

Only a win will do against Wolves on Wednesday night!

Check O’Neill’s tweet below via Twitter:

I think the only positive Liverpool can take from that is they didn’t lose the game. More poor body language. A real lack of creativity, energy and togetherness. Looked so disconnected at times. — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) February 25, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?