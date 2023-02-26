‘There will not be big movies about it’ – Klopp admits this is a season to forget but Liverpool ‘have to keep going’

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the current campaign is one for Liverpool to forget but has told his side that they ‘have to keep going’.

The Reds have won every major trophy possible in the last few years but are struggling for consistency this time around and are six points outside the top four at the moment.

Last night’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace did very little to lift morale amongst the Liverpool squad, especially after Tuesday’s heavy defeat to Real Madrid, but Klopp believes there are two ways to look at the result.

“We keep going. Look, I see it in your eyes and in the players’ eyes as well: it looks like we lost the game,” the German said following the game (as quoted by GOAL). “We didn’t. It is like that. We cannot suffer because of our own history. That would now be really a joke. This will not be the season that everybody when you have the history books and say ‘let’s have a look at that season again and again and again’.

“There will not be big movies about it and stuff like this but we have to go through it anyway. And we will. It is not always ‘here we won, great, oh now we dropped points, oh rubbish’. We have to keep going. Take the things and go again, that’s what we will do. Nothing really changed tonight. You can see it two ways: we didn’t win, that sounds negative. We have a point more than before. I think that sounds pretty positive. So you can choose.”

If we are to have any hope of finishing the campaign in the top four then these are the sort of games that we need to be taking maximum points from.

The reality, however, is that we didn’t really look like scoring and the players were just drifting through the game rather than stepping up and making the difference when needed.

Many Reds fans have been calling for the club to strengthen the midfield come the summer but it know looks like we need reinforcements all over the pitch with our attackinging threat non-existent yesterday.

Luis Diaz is set to return to action next month in what is a huge boost but it will take the Colombian some time before he’s back to his best after being out injured for so long.

Let’s hope for a much better showing against Wolves on Wednesday night.

