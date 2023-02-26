James Milner admits there’s a ‘loss of confidence’ amongst the Liverpool squad but Reds can finish the campaign ‘strongly’

James Milner has admitted it feels strange for Liverpool to be sat seventh in the table at this stage of the season but insists there are still a lot of games to play.

Yesterday’s goalless draw against Crystal Palace means the Reds are currently nine points behind fourth placed Spurs in the Premier League (albeit with two games in hand on the north London outfit) and are all but out of the Champions League after losing 5-2 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 clash earlier this week.

“Every week is a big week,” he told the club’s official website (via the Independent). “We want to finish the season strongly. It feels a bit strange because normally at this stage of the season you’re probably a bit further in, but there’s so many games to go.

“It’s important when we’re not getting results that we shake ourselves off, don’t get too down and disappointed about it. There has been some good performances in there recently.

“There was a great 40 minutes or first half against Madrid, a couple of sloppy goals but other than that it was a good 45 minutes. You come away second half and all the good things are forgotten about. It’s important that we remember there has been some good signs over the last few weeks.”

The clean sheet at Selhurst Park was our third in a row but at the other end of the pitch our attack looked toothless in all honesty.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal-bound effort struck Jordan Henderson and deflected wide during the first half while a Mo Salah strike struck the crossbar as Liverpool pushed for an opener in south London.

We did nowhere near enough to earn all three points against the Eagles and our No. 7 has admitted there’s a ‘loss of confidence’ amongst the squad at the moment.

Milner added: “I think obviously when things aren’t going your way there’s obviously a loss of confidence. When things are going well in a general period and you have a game where you hit the post and it doesn’t go in or you misplace a pass, it doesn’t affect you as much, you shake it off and go again.

“Obviously at this moment in time with the confidence a bit lower and a few bad experiences, it probably gets us down a bit more than it should do at this moment in time.”

Liverpool have a chance to regain some confidence when we welcome Wolves to Anfield on Wednesday night.

