Graham Potter makes Jurgen Klopp admission as pressure continues to mount on Chelsea boss

Pressure is continuing to mount on Graham Potter after Chelsea fell to a 2-0 defeat to Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier today.

The result means the Blues have won just two of their last 15 games (across all competitions) and leaves them tenth in the table and 14 points outside the Champions League spots.

Speaking after the game the former Brighton boss admitted that results are not ‘good enough’ for the Stamford Bridge outfit at the moment and somewhat likened his situation to that of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

“If results aren’t good enough, which they aren’t at the moment, you can’t rely on support forever that is for sure,” Potter said (as quoted by BBC Sport).

“I take full responsibility for those results and it isn’t good enough for Chelsea. We want to improve it, absolutely. My job is to keep going, to keep working with the team to try and change the moment. The players are hurting. It’s a tough moment for us.”

“We were talking before the game about watching All or Nothing and Arsenal two years into Mikel’s [Arteta] reign, he is close to getting the sack, people are wanting him out and it is a disaster.

“Obviously now things have changed a little bit, but that is just the way it is. You look at Jurgen’s [Klopp] situation. He hasn’t got the results and all of a sudden people want him out. That is just the nature of football.”

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are nowhere near where they’d like to be at this stage of the Premier League season and will have to also come from behind in the second leg of their respective Champions League last-16 ties next month.

Klopp’s side missed out on the title last term by a single point while the Blues finished the campaign third (albeit 18 points behind us) but this time around both sides are struggling for consistency.

Despite our struggles, no sane Liverpool supporter is actually calling for our German tactician to be sacked and we believe he has what it takes to get us back competing at the very top once again in the near future.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has spent over £500m this season and reports tonight are suggesting that the American is remaining patient with Potter despite the poor run of results of late.

It appears that the 41-year-old is attempting to the alleviate the pressure on himself by speaking about Klopp and Mikel Arteta and therefore implying that he should be afforded time.

