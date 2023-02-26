Reds legend provides honest assessment of Liverpool’s current situation & explains what Klopp’s side are ‘missing’

John Aldridge believes that a lack of leadership is costing Liverpool this season and believes hard work is what will get the Reds back to their best.

Despite making four changes to the side that were defeated by Real Madrid on Tuesday night, Jurgen Klopp’s side were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last night.

After going so close to completing a glorious quadruple last season, Liverpool’s campaign is looking much different this time around and the Anfield outfit now face a real challenge just to finish in the top four.

“It’s horrible to watch a great bunch of players go from the elites to bang average,” the Irishman wrote on his official Twitter page. “Especially when you love them!

“There’s a lot of hard work to get us back to where we was, I think proper leadership is what we are missing folks, YNWA.”

Our performance against Patrick Vieira’s side was lacklustre to say the least and we didn’t once look like scoring.

The energy and pace of Darwin Nunez was missed at the top end of the pitch with the Uruguayan left out of the squad completely due to a shoulder issue while our midfield was basically non-existent.

To say that we’re missing leadership is a real concern when Jordan Henderson and James Milner were on the pitch as well as Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson who both captain their country.

The squad looks extremely low on confidence at the moment and we’re not showing any real fight in our performances which is frustrating.

Up next is the visit of Wolves to Anfield on Wednesday night and it’s imperative that we pick up three points and put in a strong display.

