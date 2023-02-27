30-year-old ‘would be willing to leave Liverpool’ if the club don’t qualify for Champions League – report

Liverpool supporters were hoping that this campaign would be similar to the last one and that we would once again be challenging for several major trophies, instead we are now struggling to secure Champions League football and this could have some outgoing transfer implications.

As reported by Fijaches (in Spanish) [via BBC Sport]: ‘Egypt winger Mohamed Salah would be willing to leave Liverpool in the summer if the club fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League’.

This does seem rather unbelievable as Mo Salah signed a new contract last summer and, despite obviously also expecting and wanting better performances from the team around him, has tied down his long-term future to the club.

READ MORE: Milner on confidence issues as he admits poor performances ‘gets us down’

It’s no secret that the Reds have had to spend big in order to convince our Egyptian King to remain at the club but he has also made a commitment that we would all expect to be stronger than one poor season on the pitch.

Therefore, we can probably file this story as one that is likely not to be true and is probably stemming from the Spanish press hoping to force one of the best players in world football to move to their league.

With this coming months before the end of the campaign and opening of the transfer window, we can probably also expect a summer of similar rumours that continue to be shared with similar levels of reliability.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?