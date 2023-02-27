Journalist believes Klopp comments have revealed huge new Liverpool problem

Jurgen Klopp has made clear that the time for a new era will begin at the end of the season, regardless of whether or not his Liverpool side qualifies for Champions League football.

Luke Edwards has raised concerns about the manager’s comments, however, in regard to the Reds’ current squad and the impact they may have on their hopes of breaking back into the top four.

“Whatever happens between now and May, I don’t see Liverpool being consistent enough to get into the top four. I think they will continue to drop points,” the journalist told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

“The way Klopp has talked about needing to do a rebuild in the summer, that has an impact on the dressing room because there will be players in there who know they have wonderful Liverpool careers and will go down in the club’s history, but they are fading forces now and they will know what the manager really thinks of them.

“There is a rebuild needed at Anfield and Klopp has said that quite openly. I don’t think you say that publicly as a manager and expect the players still playing for you to get into the top four.

“Some of them will think I’m playing for my future and will respond to the challenge, but I just don’t see Liverpool being consistent enough.”

The Merseysiders’ chances will have hardly been helped by the sledgehammer blow to confidence levels in the wake of a 5-2 hammering suffered at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Certainly, if the follow-up performance against struggling league outfit Crystal Palace is any indicator, Liverpool simply don’t have the quality necessary to breach the top four.

Opinions on the matter seem to be changing from game to game and there’s no question that the meter will flick back in the opposite direction for many if we can secure two huge (and perhaps somewhat improbable) victories against Wolves and Manchester United in the English top-flight.

One can never completely count out a Jurgen Klopp team, of course, and fans may be very well inclined to back their side on a football betting site like Midnite whilst the gap to fourth-placed Tottenham remains only nine-points large (with two games in hand to play).

No matter whether those in our current group with serious question marks over their heads showcase a Jekyll and Hyde-esque shift in performance to get us across the line, hard decisions will have to be made in the summer.

The inquest will begin with the midfield in light of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson’s struggles and the likely exits of as many as three players on expiring contracts but shouldn’t stop there.

Beyond Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, conversations will need to be had about the club’s third and fourth-choice centre-halves given the remarkable inconsistency of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip’s terms being set to expire in 2024.

It’s unlikely we’ll a significant outlay to correct that particular issue, of course, if we are set to commit a big package toward the acquisition of a generational talent in Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

Though, some future-proofing is clearly critical if we’re to protect against increased injuries and on-and-off performances.

Champions League qualification has to be considered a must, though we’d hope that the ownership considers the damaging ramifications of not investing in a side in clear need of a shakeup – regardless of whether we secure elite European football or not.

Not least of all in terms of the possible depreciation in value of one of the clubs in their portfolio.

The ball’s in Klopp and his struggling squad’s court for now with it appearing more likely than not that Champions League football will have to be secured through a traditional route.

Beyond that, however, it will be on Fenway Sports Group to put their money where their mouth is and prevent the decline of an asset they had been prepared to sell at one stage.

