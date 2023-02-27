Milner on confidence issues as he admits poor performances ‘gets us down’

Liverpool haven’t enjoyed the greatest of campaigns so far and James Milner has admitted that the mood in the camp is suffering because of the level of performance of late.

Speaking with the club’s website, our vice captain said: ‘Obviously at this moment in time with the confidence a bit lower and a few bad experiences, it probably gets us down a bit more than it should do at this moment in time – and that’s something we need to try to fight through’.

It seems so far removed from the ‘mentality monsters’ of a couple of years ago, to now struggling from the results that are coming our way and it’s a sorry story to hear from our No.7.

Confidence is so important in football and the game against Crystal Palace showed the knock-on effect of a heavy defeat to Real Madrid and a string of poor performances in the league.

However, we have recorded seven points from tough games against Everton, Newcastle and our trip to Selhurst Park, keeping three clean sheets on the way too, but this clearly hasn’t helped the mood much.

It’s important that we stay in the race for the top four and attempt to secure two big wins against Wolves and Manchester United, games that some pundits have labelled as ones that will define our season.

Let’s hope that the 37-year-old is able to rally the troops and that we can start to endure a run of stable results, performances and mentality – as we enter the latter stages of this campaign.

