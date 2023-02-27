(Video) Murphy says Liverpool are not ‘able to keep clean sheets’

Liverpool have dropped in confidence with our performances this season and this lack of belief has led to further bad performances and Danny Murphy has commented on our defensive ability at the moment.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the ex-Red said: “The way they’re conceding space in wide areas and not stopping crosses, is a big concern moving forward.

“Because, after the last couple of wins in the Premier League I think every Liverpool supporter hoped they were going to go on a run but it doesn’t look like they’re able to keep clean sheets, even though they did”.

Although Jurgen Klopp’s side has kept three successive clean sheets in the Premier League, we certainly haven’t been convincing in our performances of late.

Alisson Becker is often on hand to bail us out but those in front of him need to improve so that we can keep this run of shutouts going and to build our defensive confidence.

You can watch Murphy’s comments (from 1:19:08) via Match of the Day on the BBC iPlayer:

