(Video) “I believe” – Redknapp gives Bellingham to Liverpool insight ahead of possible summer deal

Liverpool fans are very aware of the links between Jude Bellingham and the club and now Jamie Redknapp has added some fuel to the fire, as he shared his thoughts on the possible move.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the ex-Red said: “They’ll still be able to get the best, I believe the players that might come in, Jude Bellingham, he will look at Liverpool and Klopp as a viable option because of what it will bring and how he can improve.

“It’s not going to be an easy signing because everyone wants him but that’s the sort of player you’ve got to be looking for, if you want to improve and start challenging again – as low as it has been for Liverpool at times – you’re never far away.

READ MORE: ‘Nonsense’ – Mo Salah’s agent sends blunt message amidst Champions League rumours

“You’re only one or two players away, look at what Man United have done with [Erik] Ten Hag, they’ve brought in a couple of players, all of a sudden there’s a bit of belief and they’re flying high”.

It’s exciting news if we consider the prospect of the 19-year-old arriving at Anfield and the more links and reports that seem to strengthen these links, the more excited we can allow ourselves to be.

There’s a long way to go in the negotiations but this could be a key summer in our pursuit of one of the most exciting young players in world football.

You can watch Redknapp’s comments on Bellingham via @footballdaily on Twitter:

Jude Bellingham 🌟 Jamie Redknapp says the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is the sort of player Liverpool need to be signing to get back to their best. pic.twitter.com/fJB3miX4Vq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 25, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?