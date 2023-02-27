(Video) Redknapp says Liverpool’s season will ‘ride on these next two games’ against Wolves and United

Liverpool have gone through a strange season and failed to secure any real consistency to our results but Jamie Redknapp believes that the results in our next two matches will shape the course of our campaign.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the ex-Red said: “I think Liverpool’s season is going to almost ride on these next two games, they’ve got fixtures with Wolves and Manchester United.

“When you identify games as a Liverpool player, they’re the ones that can determine the season especially when you’re in a situation like they are, when you’re a little bit fragile everything can turn on it’s head on March the 5th if they can get a win (against Man Utd) and get the win against Wolves in the midweek.

“They’re the games that define seasons and all of a sudden, top four becomes a realistic ambition”.

It does seem likely that we’re going to hit several more bumps in the road before the season comes to a close and so maybe there isn’t as much importance on these games, as is being suggested here.

There’s no doubting that winning the next two fixtures would be huge but also, sadly, no assurance that winning them won’t mean we go and lose the two games afterwards anyway.

You can watch Redknapp’s comments (from 0:43) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

