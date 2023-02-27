(Video) Richards slams Henderson for stopping ‘one of the free-kicks of the season’

If a moment could perhaps sum up how our season is going at the moment, it’s probably watching Jordan Henderson’s head block a seemingly goalbound free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mich Richards shared his thoughts on the moment.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the 34-year-old said: “This free-kick, I mean – it looks like it’s going in… Henderson gets one right in the face there and he’s just stopped one of the free-kicks of the season but when your luck’s not in, sometimes it’s the way it goes”.

READ MORE: (Video) Beautiful moment as Selhurst Park comes together in memory of John Motson

It certainly wasn’t a deliberate action by our captain but that doesn’t make it any less infuriating, especially with this occurring in a game that ended 0-0.

Now the lads need to shake themselves off and get ready for another clash with Wolves in the hope of securing another three points, taking us closer to the top four in the Premier League.

You can watch Richards’ comments (from 1:19:32) via Match of the Day on the BBC iPlayer:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?