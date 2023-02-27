‘Nonsense’ – Mo Salah’s agent sends blunt message amidst Champions League rumours

Liverpool fans may have thought that they’d heard the last from Ramy Abbas Issa because Mo Salah signed his new contract but the agent has once again commented on rumours surrounding his client.

Taking to his Twitter account, the agent responded to stories linking our Egyptian King with a move away and wrote: ‘Nonsense. This was never discussed or thought about. Not qualifying to the Champions League hasn’t even crossed our minds’.

Despite the frustration that surrounded any updates we heard last season from the Colombian, this one will be warmly received by our supporters and should help end any rumours of a possible departure for our main marksman.

READ MORE: 30-year-old ‘would be willing to leave Liverpool’ if the club don’t qualify for Champions League – report

Having signed a long-term contract less than a year ago, it did seem very hard to believe that we could be losing our No.11 already and that he would abandon the club on the back of one bad season.

We all know that a player of the 30-year-old’s calibre needs to be playing in the top tier of European football, and that we could still qualify for the competition this season, but this is a long-term vision of where the club and player are at.

Everyone expects Jurgen Klopp to have a busy summer and to quickly turn things around at Anfield, therefore it would be silly for any of his players to think about jumping ship now and especially anyone as important as Mo Salah.

You can view the Salah update via @RamyCol on Twitter:

Nonsense. This was never discussed or thought about. Not qualifying to the Champions League hasn’t even crossed our minds. https://t.co/vamG8rOPvh — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) February 27, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?