U19 boss heaps praise on Liverpool youngster as he ‘flourishes’ in first-team set up and impresses Lijnders & Matos

Liverpool fans can surely be impressed by some of the latest youth prospects that have been coming out of the academy and the club’s Under-19 boss has been sharing his praise for one youngster in particular.

Speaking with the club’s website, Barry Lewtas said: ‘Our job is to develop the players, put them in an environment where they can flourish and hopefully then, with the support we have from Pep and Vitor in particular, we are able to move boys across.

‘Ben [Doak] has done ever so well. It’s OK getting an opportunity and earning it but I think Ben has grabbed it and done ever so well, so it’s up to him to maintain that but he’s a real focused boy and I’m sure that he will do’.

Ben Doak arrived on Merseyside with a rather large level of expectation, following his impressive performances with Celtic north of the border and he has continued this level of performance and excitement since his arrival last summer.

Having been handed some first-team minutes by Jurgen Klopp across several games already this season, the young Scot has clearly also been impressing the manager’s coaches Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos with his performances at Kirkby.

Now shining once again after his comeback from injury, including a two-goal cameo in Arthur Melo’s return to action, the 17-year-old looks to be the real deal and now it’s about him continuing to work hard and listen to his coaches.

Let’s hope that the years to come will prove that these words from his current youth coach ring true and that he can impress in the UEFA Youth League in the short-term, making an impact for the Reds in the Champions League in the long-term future.

