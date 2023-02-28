Jurgen Klopp explains what he would ‘love’ Liverpool to do as Reds prepare for ‘super important week’

Jurgen Klopp is not denying that this week is a ‘super important’ one for Liverpool as they attempt to reduce the gap between themselves and top four.

The Reds are currently nine points behind fourth placed Spurs but do have two games in hand on Antonio Conte’s side – one of those games comes tomorrow night against Wolves at Anfield.

Manchester United then visit L4 on Sunday afternoon in what is a huge game for both clubs for very different reasons.

“It’s a super important week, you don’t have to make it smaller than it is, we cannot ignore that – why would I?” the German questioned (via Liverpoolfc.com). “We have two home games, tomorrow thank God only one… but yes, I would love to give the season a little push in this week, and we need results for that and to get a result you need good performances.

“Nothing I saw since the last game in training gave me the impression [that] we don’t have a chance. The few sessions we had, [we] looked good. I know we all understand, players as well, so we have to give it a proper, proper, proper go in this game tomorrow night against a team [Wolves] we played more often than any other team I think this season. It’s good, we know a lot about each other, they know, of course, a lot about us as well.

“We know it will not be easy but that’s not the most surprising information, so we have to make sure we are ready, and I know Anfield will be – then we have to do our part.”

We’ve already played Wolves three times this season and our last clash with Julen Lopetegui’s side ended in a 3-0 embarrassment at Molineux.

James Milner has already admitted that there is a ‘loss of confidence’ amongst the squad at the moment following the defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last week and then the lacklustre performance at Selhurst Park at the weekend, but confidence can be gained by winning games and the lads have a great opportunity to do exactly that under the Anfield lights tomorrow night.

Klopp provided a mini-injury boost earlier today when he confirmed that Darwin Nunez and Ibou Konate should be available for the clash with Wolves.

The energy and pace of our Uruguayan forward was sorely missed in the capital on Saturday while our defence looks a lot more assured when our No. 5 is present.

Let’s hope we can get back to winning ways tomorrow before the huge clash with United at the weekend.

