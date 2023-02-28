(Video) Klopp on Liverpool’s ‘mindset’ and chances of a top four finish this season

Liverpool fans may have expected we would be going for four trophies again this season, instead our aim is now mainly trying to get into the top four in the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts on our chances.

Speaking about securing Champions League qualification, the manager said: “I can really see that we have the right mindset and we are ready to go.”.

It’s felt like we’ve had many false dawns in this campaign and every few weeks brings with it a chance to reset and try to mount a challenge again, something we all hope that this time will be achieved.

The German will be very aware that pressure will be mounting from outside voices but also that we have more than enough quality to secure a strong finish, now it’s about maintaining confidence and a run of positive results in order to achieve our target.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on top four chances via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ “I can really see that we have the right mindset and we are ready to go.” Jürgen Klopp says his side have enough experience to maintain a top four challenge. pic.twitter.com/OiIgJM0ljP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2023

