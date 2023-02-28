(Video) Klopp on the ‘massive’ impact 34-goal striker will make to the Liverpool side

Liverpool have endured a season of many injuries to players in key areas of the pitch but we have also seen several returns in recent weeks too, with Jurgen Klopp sharing his joy about one man in particular.

Speaking with the press ahead of the match with Wolves, the 55-year-old spoke about the return of Diogo Jota: “[it’s] massive. Diogo is an exceptional player. The next one he was injured, stuff like this, and [he] needs to get rhythm now”.

To be able to bring a man with 34 career goals in 97 appearances for the Reds back onto the pitch, will obviously be a big boost and let’s hope that he can add to his tally against his former club.

It’s going to take some time to get back up to speed but with his first start since October now under his belt, let’s hope that our No.20 is back to top form soon.

You can watch Klopp's comments on Jota

