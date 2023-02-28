Liverpool made fresh contact to sign ‘unbelievable’ £62m PL midfielder ‘in recent weeks’ – Matteo Moretto

Liverpool are reportedly one of ‘several clubs’ to have launched a fresh probe into Alexis Mac Allister’s availability in the summer.

This follows after the Argentine sensation’s part in a tremendous World Cup victory and amid Brighton’s surge up the league table with the Seagulls finding themselves only a point behind the Reds in seventh.

“The plan is for Mac Allister to leave Brighton in the summer, to take a step forward,” Matteo Moretto wrote on Twitter. “Several clubs asked in January, without going into depth, but in recent weeks some have returned to probe the possible purchase of the player. Liverpool is one of them.”

The Reds are known to be pursuing Jude Bellingham, with the likes of Wolves’ Matheus Nunes and Chelsea’s Mason Mount also linked from the English top-flight.

The ‘unbelievable’ midfielder (in the words of Jamie O’Hara for talkSPORT, via TeamTalk), won’t come cheaply, however, as one might expect of a World Cup-winning midfielder.

Tyc Sports’ Gaston Edul (via HITC) has already suggested that Roberto de Zerbi’s outfit would be prepared to sanction an exit this summer if an interested party could meet an asking price worth £62m.

With Bellingham likely to cost upwards of £130m, we’ll need a transfer kitty potentially heading into the £200m mark – and that’s if no further additions (or payments can’t be made in instalments) are to be considered.

We have to bear in mind that, despite question marks over the backline, much of our current concerns could be fixed by addressing a department that has only seen one senior incoming in the last four and a half years.

Whether Joel Matip and Joe Gomez continue to have futures at the club in an XI where the midfield is capable of offering the back four genuine protection is another question entirely, though our priority for the next window should remain clear.

El plan es que Mac Allister abandone el Brighton en verano, para dar un paso adelante. Varios clubes preguntaron en enero, sin llegar a profundizar, pero en las últimas semanas algunos han vuelto a sondear la posible compra del jugador. El Liverpool es uno de ellos. @relevo — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) February 27, 2023

