Liverpool star told to leave Anfield in order to ‘cement his own legacy’

Caomihin Kelleher has been told to leave Liverpool and join Spurs in order to ‘cement his own legacy’.

The Ireland international is a huge favourite at Anfield but receives extremely limited game time due to the fact he’s currently behind Alisson Becker in the pecking order.

The Cork-born stopper will be 27 years of age when his current Reds deal expires in 2026 and he may therefore be tempted to seek regular first team football elsewhere in the near future.

“Caomihin Kelleher should consider a move away and a club that he would fit in perfectly is Tottenham,” Petit said (as quoted by the Irish Mirror).

“Hugo Lloris is 36, he has had a few injuries and has retired from the national team – he is not the future anymore.

“(Fraser) Forster is also 34, so Tottenham may need a refresh in that department.

“Kelleher is 24 years old. In the cup fixtures last season, especially against Chelsea, he was really good.

“If he wants to cement his own legacy, he should leave and join Tottenham.”

Kelleher is arguably the best back-up ‘keeper in the Premier League and Petit is right to point out that he was exceptional for us in the League Cup final last season.

He helped us keep a clean sheet during 90 minutes and extra-time and then even netted his own penalty in the shootout defeat of Chelsea at Wembley.

Alisson is recognised as the best goalkeeper in the world by many, though, and the only way our No. 62 is going to earn regular game time is if the Brazilian picks up a serious long-term injury.

It’s clear that the Irishman has improved significantly in recent years but it would be completely understandable if he was to seek a move away from the club in order to become first-choice elsewhere.

