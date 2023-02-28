Liverpool told what transfer business they must complete to ensure they don’t ‘fail to seriously compete for several more seasons’

Stan Collymore has warned Liverpool that they must ‘completely overhaul’ their midfield in the summer if they’re to be as competitive as possible in the foreseeable future.

A lot has been made of that area of the pitch this season with many of Jurgen Klopp’s current options struggling to perform this term.

It’s believed that the Reds’ priority to sign an elite midfielder at the end of the season with Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham the name constantly being linked with a move to Anfield.

“Liverpool’s entire midfield needs transforming,” Collymore explained to Caught Offside. “Stefan Bajetic looks like a great prospect but there’s no way Jurgen Klopp can be relying on an 18-year-old week in, week out. I honestly think that anything short of three or four new midfielders in the summer, with at least one of them being either Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham, won’t be good enough.

READ MORE: Ex-Red claims Liverpool star is ‘frustrating’ to watch as Klopp is urged to strengthen his squad

“In my opinion, not addressing that area of the pitch would see Liverpool fail to seriously compete for several more seasons. They’ve got to completely overhaul their midfield engine as soon as possible, no ifs, buts or maybes, so as for Keita being linked away, I’ve got absolutely no problem with him leaving.”

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract at the club come the summer while Jordan Henderson and Fabinho simply haven’t been good enough this season.

Thiago Alcantara remains a world-class player but the Spaniard’s injury record is far from ideal.

The lack of energy, drive and creativity from the middle of the park this term is eye-opening and is the main reason why we’re currently nine points outside the top four and experiencing a pretty dismal campaign.

We need someone (preferably Bellingham) to come in and revitalise our midfield.

The teenager looks like the ideal fit for Liverpool but finishing in the top four could be imperative if we’re to have any hope of bringing him to Merseyside.

Let’s hope we can earn a huge three points against Wolves at Anfield tomorrow night to reduce the gap between ourselves and the top four to six points.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?