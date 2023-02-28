(Video) Salah has already answered Liverpool exit question amid agent claim

Mo Salah’s agent has already quashed some rumours that have been circling about a possible departure for our No.11 but it appears that the 30-year-old has long since shared his thoughts on a possible Anfield exit.

Speaking with Sky Sports, our Egyptian King said last season: “I can’t see myself ever playing against Liverpool, that would make me sad. It’s hard, I don’t want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad”.

When stories surrounding a man that many consider to be the best player at our club possibly leaving, it will always catch the attention of Liverpool fans and hence make them start to worry.

Perhaps taking a step back from the recent stories and viewing this story with a wider lense, we can see that our ace marksman has already long since committed his future to the Reds and so we shouldn’t worry about any stories linking him with a move away from Merseyside.

You can watch the video of Salah courtesy of Sky Sports (via @fcsalah11 on Twitter):

Mohamed Salah “I can’t see myself ever playing against Liverpool, that would make me sad. It's hard, I don't want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad” pic.twitter.com/1kXk8LWpVi — M.Salah11 (@fcsalah11) February 27, 2023

