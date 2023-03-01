(Video) Bajcetic sends Wolves duo for the paper with unreal touch and turn

Liverpool fans are quickly running out of superlatives to describe star youngster Stefan Bajcetic.

The Spaniard has become something of an overnight sensation at Anfield and continues to impress with his remarkable maturity at the highest level of English football.

The 18-year-old displayed his unshakeable confidence early on as he controlled a powerful pass from Alisson Becker before turning out of danger to beat pressure from two opposing Wolves players.

One can’t help but wonder at how bright the the teenager’s future will be if he continues to showcase such assuredness in a midfield that has often rightly been the focus of severe criticism in recent months.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @officialzawro: