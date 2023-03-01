Dortmund enter battle with 28-year-old’s former club to land Liverpool man this summer – report

Liverpool fans will be hoping that the main negotiation with Borussia Dortmund this summer will be regarding our possible signing of Jude Bellingham but it appears that the German club are also currently interested in signing one of our players.

As reported by Bild (via BBC Sport): ‘Borussia Dortmund and Naby Keita’s former club RB Leipzig are interested in signing the Guinea midfielder, 28, when his Liverpool contract expires this summer’.

By time the season comes to a close, it appears clear that Naby Keita will be leaving Anfield on a free transfer and so there’ll be no part for our club to play in his possible negotiations.

If we do see our No.8 head to Jurgen Klopp’s former club, some may point to why we didn’t try and push for a move in January as it could have sweetened the deal ahead of the negotiations for their 19-year-old England international this summer.

However, by allowing the player’s contract to run down to a close, we have lost the right to have a say in any future dealings and so the Guinean is free to select which Bundesliga (or any other club) team he may want to join.

It could be some great business by RB Leipzig if they can restore the 28-year-old to his form when he left their club in 2018, as they will be more aware than anyone of the levels that the midfielder can reach on his day.

We know better than most though, that his day doesn’t come as often as we would like.

