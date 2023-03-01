Naby Keita’s absence from Liverpool squad explained as Klopp throws out Palace midfield

Liverpool will be without the talents of Naby Keita ahead of an impending clash with Wolves at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp swapping out his entire midfield three from the stalemate with Crystal Palace.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Ian Doyle, with the chief writer for the Echo explaining that the Guinean international is out of action ‘due to a knock’.

Naby Keita missing for #LFC this evening due to a knock 🔴 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) March 1, 2023

The No.8 was rightly criticised for his part in a dour draw at Selhurst Park last week, with the midfielder hooked at half-time.

It seems increasingly more certain that the former RB Leipzig man will play out the remainder of his contract and depart this summer in search of new shores and opportunities.

A return to the Bundesliga, perhaps, following in the footsteps of ex-Chelsea hitman Timo Werner may be advisable, with links already emerging to Keita’s former club and fellow Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Should a contract agreement not be sorted between now and the end of the campaign, it’ll be a huge shame to say goodbye to a player who, despite possessing bagfuls of talent, never quite met the lofty expectations attached to the then club record deal that initially brought him to L4.

