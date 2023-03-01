(Video) Klopp sends wordless message to tunnel camera after 2-0 Wolves win

Jurgen Klopp didn’t feel the 2-0 win over Wolves was a performance worthy of his trademark fist pumps to the Kop crowd at full-time.

That didn’t stop the affable German from sharing his appreciation for the Anfield faithful with a cheeky kiss aimed at the tunnel camera as he made his way off the pitch.

With a much bigger clash (with all due respect to Julen Lopetegui’s men) on the horizon, as a resurgent Manchester United outfit, fresh off the back of a Carabao Cup final win, prepare to pay a visit to L4 at the weekend, hopefully we’ll see a return of the 55-year-old’s favoured celebration with a big result against our bitter rivals.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: