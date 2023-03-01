Klopp’s inspirational message to Liverpool supporters as he calls for the club to ‘stick together’

Liverpool supporters will be aware that we are not enjoying the season that many expected we would be but Jurgen Klopp has sent a message to the fans in the hope of renewing the passion in the club.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the 55-year-old said: ‘The closer you stick together in a period like that, 100 per cent the better the times will be after that’.

It’s the type of inspirational line we have become used to hearing by the boss and it’s a great insight into how he believes that football and life should work, echoing the sentiments of Bill Shankly who once stated: “Everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That’s how I see football, that’s how I see life”.

It’s easy to support a winning side and it’s not hard to be motivated for games against Everton and Real Madrid but in tough moments and against teams that may not inspire a typical Anfield atmosphere, that’s when the players need us the most.

If supporters stick with the side on a Wednesday night against Wolves when we’re sat in seventh place in the Premier League, then the rewards that we will see in a couple of months or years time will all be worth it.

Now is the time to show fanatical support for your football team because it does make a difference and we will reap the rewards further down the line, if you don’t listen to us on that message – listen to Jurgen Klopp and Bill Shankly.

