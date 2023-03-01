(Video) Fans will be howling at what Konate did at FT whistle amid Salah shirt gesture

With the help of his infectious personality and love for anime, Ibrahima Konate has cemented himself as a beloved part of this Liverpool side as well as a world-class defender.

The Frenchman had the home crowd chuckling away in one piece of fan footage taken after the full-time whistle after making a joking grab for Mo Salah’s shirt as the Egyptian prepared to hand over his jersey to a supporter by the tunnel.

It’s a superb bit of bonding with the fanbase after what was a confidence-boosting performance against Wolves.

