(Image) ‘What the f**k’ – Leaked Liverpool kit has fans going into meltdown online

It’s coming to the time of year when Liverpool’s proposed kits for the following campaign are leaked to the online world – often with extremely mixed feedback.

On this occasion, it seems the Reds’ possible new green and white combo has attracted a largely united response… and not a good one.

The vast majority of supporters who witnessed one of the club’s new alleged jerseys for the 2023/24 campaign seemed to not care for the unique design.

Barring a sudden change of heart, it seems that Nike could very well continue their trend of both delighting and horrifying Liverpool’s fanbase with their latest batch of kits.

You can catch the photo and some of the fan reaction below, courtesy of Reddit user u/SuperHyperFunTime: