(Video) Liverpool loanee plays crucial role in massive FA Cup victory

Liverpool fans will be well aware that our attempts to retain the League and FA Cup triumphs of the last campaign didn’t last as long as we would have liked but one current Red is still enjoying his time in one competition.

Currently on loan with Blackburn Rovers, Tyler Morton played a key role in helping his side reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a huge victory over Leicester City.

Being from the division below Brendan Rodgers’ side, the odds certainly weren’t in the favour of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s team but they carried their strong Championship form into the cup competition.

Let’s hope that our 20-year-old midfielder continues to thrive during his loan spell and that he can return to Anfield full of confidence from a big season away.

You can watch Morton and Blackburn’s highlights via BBC Sport on YouTube:

