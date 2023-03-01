Two 8s and four 7s as Mo Salah cements Reds legacy in Wolves encounter – Liverpool player ratings

It feels rather strange to say that Liverpool’s midfield did themselves proud on a night where Matheus Nunes was given free rein to run through on at least a couple of occasions.

Yet, on an individual level at the very least, Jurgen Klopp’s fresh selection provided one of the more encouraging outings we’ve seen yet from the middle of the park.

In the wider context of the club’s recent league form, the German tactician will have every right to feel encouraged about his side’s ability to make the top four after securing 10 points from a possible 12 in the last four top-flight fixtures.

A more realistic indicator of where this Liverpool team is awaits at the weekend, of course, when they play host to Manchester United.

Alisson Becker – 6

Didn’t have much to do, thanks in no small part to the efforts of his backline.

Kostas Tsimikas – 8

Frustrated Virgil van Dijk once in the first-half with his positioning but was otherwise mostly dependable in the backline. Massively grew into the second-half as far as his offensive contributions were concerned, offering an outlet with his runs on the left-flank. Produced the assist for Mo Salah’s lead-doubling goal. Didn’t disappoint and offered Andy Robertson a much-needed rest.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Offered a great deal of calm in the Liverpool backline and played a key role in ensuring Wolves’ chances amounted to little on the night. Registered a long-awaited opener from close-range.

Ibrahima Konate – 7

Had to be bailed out by Virgil van Dijk after gifting possession to the opposition with an extremely poor pass. Didn’t really put a foot wrong for the rest of the encounter with Wolves and massively grew into the game in the second-half, delivering an assured defensive performance.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

Back to his passing best for Liverpool, creating chances and wasn’t flustered when it came to his defensive duties.

Fabinho – 7

Delivered a performance more reticent of the Fabinho Liverpool fans have come to know and love. Very effective at winning the ball high up the pitch to create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates. Promising.

Stefan Bajcetic – 7

18 years of age and Stefan Bajcetic continues to be a force of nature in the middle of the park for Liverpool. With the performances of his fellow midfielders improving, it’s going to be increasingly difficult for some commentators to suggest that the Spaniard only appears to shine due to the midfield being so atrocious. Wasn’t as influential in the second-half, though didn’t cause any problems.

Harvey Elliott – 6

Linked up well with Salah and Trent on the right-flank and showed a willingness to track back to support the backline. Another that faded slightly in the second-half of action.

Darwin Nunez – 7

Not the most explosive of first-halves for the Uruguayan international but our summer signing was involved in chance creation and was let down by Harvey Elliott after putting the ball on a plate for the teenager. Like the rest of Liverpool’s forward line, the No.27 seemed to improve over the course of the game and was unfortunate to have his opener ruled out by VAR and Paul Tierney.

Diogo Jota – 6

Struggled to get involved in the game in the opening half of action but improved in the following 45, playing an integral part in Darwin Nunez’s would-be opener prior to VAR’s intervention and crucially keeping the ball in play for Virgil van Dijk’s headed goal.

Mo Salah – 6

Lively and involved in proceedings higher up the pitch but again struggled when it came to end product for much of the proceedings at Anfield. Popped up when it mattered in the second-half to double Liverpool’s lead and secure a remarkable milestone of 20 goals scored in six consecutive seasons.

Cody Gakpo – 6

Productive cameo from the Dutchman whose link-up with Kostas Tsimikas on the left flank enabled the Reds to kill off the game via Mo Salah’s close-range finish.

Jordan Henderson – 5

Helped Jurgen Klopp’s men see the game out. Reliable in the final stages.

Bobby Firmino – N/A

Brought on too late to influence proceedings.

James Milner – N/A

Ditto.

