Six changes made as Jota & Nunez calls made v Wolves – Liverpool team news confirmed

Context is key when analysing Liverpool’s recent results either side of a haunting 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid on home turf.

With the Reds taking a draw at Selhurst Park in the wake of a rare European hammering, the temptation for many has been to pick up their ‘THE END IS NIGH’ signs on Twitter and beyond.

Criticism is far from being unwarranted, of course, though to have secured seven points from a possible nine in our last three league meetings with Everton, Newcastle and Crystal Palace should, perhaps, be viewed from a prism of hope rather than impending disaster.

The pressure’s on Jurgen Klopp and Co. to show that a corner has been turned in the top-flight, of course, with yet another difficult test lying in wait just around in the corner in the form of Erik ten Hag’s resurgent Manchester United side.

READ MORE: ‘We are told’ – Reliable journalist shares Bellingham ‘intent’ news as Liverpool make budget decision

READ MORE: Klopp admits ‘different situation’ with Luis Diaz amid transfer swap rumours

Alisson Becker is the man standing between the sticks for the hosts, with Virgil van Dijk partnered with Ibrahima Konate in the centre of the back four.

Stefan Bajcetic, much to the delight of the home crowd, no doubt, returns to the midfield three alongside Fabinho and Harvey Elliott.

Darwin Nunez has recovered in time for proceedings and finds himself thrust back into the first-XI with Mo Salah and Diogo Jota.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Thoughts on the XI Jurgen's put out? 🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/Ill75BbCtm — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 1, 2023

EOTK Insider Opinion: Why Liverpool must do EVERYTHING to sign Alexis Mac Allister this summer & follow old blueprint