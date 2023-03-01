Mane makes defiant Klopp statement & shares love for Liverpool after summer departure

Sadio Mane left Liverpool last summer and many supporters have pinned our drop in performance level on the fact that the Senegalese forward left the club, what isn’t in doubt though is that he still loves the Reds.

Speaking with Bild, the 30-year-old said: “Liverpool will be back. I’m convinced they will overcome this situation. They had many injuries and tough tests, but Jürgen Klopp is definitely the right man. He will lead Liverpool back up, from this season – the players love him”.

It’s great to hear that our former No.10 still clearly has a soft spot for his old club and in particular his former manager, with Jurgen Klopp receiving his fair share of love here.

The Bayern Munich attacker will know better than most what the dressing room mood will be like right now and there’s absolutely no doubt in his mind that there will be only a full backing of the players for the boss.

The confidence that is also present in a return to form should also be something that is music to the ears of our supporters, as again our old hero will know exactly the quality that is present within our squad today.

When he left last summer, it was clear that the forward signed from Southampton in 2016 would always remain attached to our club and he declared that he was going to be our ‘No.1 fan’ in the future.

Let’s hope that we can welcome him back to Anfield one day and show that the love is very much mutual.

