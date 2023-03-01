(Video) Nunez provides Wolves hint with social media activity before Anfield clash

Darwin Nunez remains an injury doubt for our game with Wolves, with Jurgen Klopp unable to confirm he would be involved for the Premier League clash at Anfield.

However, taking to his own social media account, the Uruguayan seemed to suggest he may well be involved in the action with the following Tweet:

It certainly isn’t an in depth insight into the fitness of the forward and may well have just been done by his social media team but it can still be used to decipher that he could at least be on the bench.

The 23-year-old will be hoping to make a comeback after missing the Crystal Palace game but let’s hope that the right decision is made with the long-term fitness of the striker being taken into consideration.

