(Video) Mo Salah makes it two goals in five minutes for Liverpool as ridiculous milestone marked

It seems ridiculous to suggest that Mo Salah is having a poor season, even if his numbers suggest as much by his own lofty standards.

That being said, it’s hard not to be impressed by the Egyptian hitting 20 goals in a season for the sixth consecutive campaign for the Reds as the hosts doubled their lead in five minutes.

The No.11 capitalised from within the box thanks to a remarkable run from Kostas Tsimikas – who will have surely been in contention for the man of match award – on the left-flank.

