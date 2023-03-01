(Video) Van Dijk heads in long-awaited Liverpool opener as Jota perseverance pays off

Virgil van Dijk came to Liverpool’s rescue with a close-range goal to take first blood against a stubborn Wolves outfit in the second 45.

The Dutchman had initially seen a header saved well by the Wanderers’ No.1 but made sure his second attempt would count after Diogo Jota sprang to the goalline to keep play alive.

It was a deserved lead, it has to be said, despite the slow nature of the encounter, with the Reds dominating much of the proceedings.

