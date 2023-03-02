(Video) Stefan Bajcetic shows his class with one of the most impeccably timed tackles fans will ever see

If you had to pick one standout positive from Liverpool’s season since the post-World Cup resumption at Christmas, it might well be the emergence of Stefan Bajcetic into the first-team fold.

Ever since his goal against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, the 18-year-old’s star has continued to ascend, starting five of our last six Premier League games following on from last night’s victory over Wolves.

The teenager has been nothing short of brilliant in recent weeks, and he made a vital contribution in the early exchanges of the win against Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Bajcetic was spotted getting back brilliantly to stop a breakaway from the visitors with an impeccably-timed tackle of such poise and craft of which a seasoned elite-level defender would be proud, never mind a teenage midfielder who only made his first senior appearance last August.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: