Former Liverpool favourite suggests how Jurgen Klopp can get his side ‘back at the top’

Xherdan Shaqiri believes that teams have now figured out how to play against Liverpool and has suggested that Jurgen Klopp should change the formation that he currently operates with in order to get the Reds back to their best.

The German tactician has adopted a 4-3-3 system ever since joining the club back in 2015 but did opt for a number of different set-ups earlier in the season with his side struggling for consistency.

Shaqiri, who was a huge favourite amongst Reds supporters during his time at the club between 2018-2021, does remain confident that Klopp will soon have his side ‘back at the top’.

“This is a normal process in football that can happen,” the Switzerland international said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo). “Especially this season, you can see that Liverpool is maybe not in their best form. They are struggling a bit with performances.

“I’m a bit far now from what’s going on there so it’s a bit difficult. I see just maybe they are playing the same football many years, and the other teams are getting better, too.

“So they analyse the team and probably they need, maybe, to change their formation sometimes, because I think Liverpool didn’t play many, many formations, and they played a long time with the same formation.

“Yeah, maybe they (opposing teams) now know how to play against Liverpool, and this was the same with Barcelona with the tiki-taka. Every football at one time, you know, they (learned) how to play against it.

“So maybe they have to change a bit. But I am too far, like I said before, to say my opinion because I am now gone from there and I don’t know what really happens there at the moment.

“But I’m pretty sure Jurgen [Klopp] is going to turn this around, and they know what they are doing and I’m pretty sure as soon as possible they are going to be back at the top.”

We can certainly understand where our former No. 23 is coming from but when you consider that we’ve achieved so much while operating with a 4-3-3 system it would feel rather odd to change that.

The majority of Klopp’s squad are now accustomed to the formation and changing systems wouldn’t be an overnight process.

We believe that strengthening our squad in the summer with the signing of an elite midfielder will help us return back to our best next season – let’s just hope we can complete some quality business in the transfer market.

