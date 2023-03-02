(Video) ‘Watch the studs’ – Fabinho harshly booked despite contentious Mario Lemina tackle

Fabinho was shown a yellow card for a third consecutive Premier League game in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Wolves last night.

It was an incident eight minutes into the second half at Anfield which drew the attention of Paul Tierney, who saw fit to reach for his pocket, much to the incredulity of the Brazilian midfielder.

The 29-year-old and Mario Lemina went to contest a 50-50 ball, the outcome of which saw the Wolves midfielder writhing in apparent agony on the turf.

From one angle, it did appear as if Fabinho trod on the Gabon international’s leg, which will naturally look gruesome when viewed in slow motion.

However, there is an argument to be made that the Wanderers star’s studs were protruding as he went to challenge for the ball, while the Reds midfielder could also argue that he’d have nowhere else to put his left leg upon going in for the challenge.

You can catch the clip below (at 0:54), courtesy of Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube: