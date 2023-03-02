Journalist talks up Liverpool links with £290k-p/w ‘phenomenal destroyer’ they could get for free

Liverpool have “looked at” a potential free summer transfer swoop for N’Golo Kante as part of a possible midfield rebuild.

That is according to Pete O’Rourke, who talked up the prospective move as a potentially very “astute” one for the Anfield club, who are reportedly monitoring the France international (Football Insider).

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s a deal they’ve looked at, hoping that they can maybe persuade Kante to leave Chelsea on a free transfer. We all know about Liverpool’s need for midfield reinforcements.

“It looks like it’s going to be a big rebuild job in that engine room for Jurgen Klopp’s side and Kante, with his experience and know-how, is a winner. Wherever he’s been, he’s had great success. To get someone like that on a free transfer would be an astute piece of business.”

Kante’s £290,000-per-week (as per FBREF) contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire this summer, with the player in negotiations with the Blues over a possible extension on that deal (Football Insider).

The 31-year-old has indeed accrued a glittering CV, tasting glory in the World Cup and Champions League while also featuring for two Premier League-winning sides, in addition to being a former PFA Player of the Year.

The Frenchman has previously developed a reputation as a “phenomenal destroyer”, in the words of Joey Barton (as per BBC Sport). Also, the need for a midfield rebuild at Liverpool is glaring amid their issues in that area this season and some of their own current options being out of contract in the summer.

However, even on a free transfer, we’re not sure if Kante would be the wisest acquisition. In a position where the Reds have been blighted by injuries this season, his own record in that regard leaves plenty to be desired.

At 31 he would not exactly be a long-term midfield solution, while he may need to compromise some bit on his current pay packet to fit the wage structure at Anfield, where only one current player earns more than him on a weekly basis.

