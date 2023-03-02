Klopp singles out ‘proper threat’ Liverpool star for praise & insists there’s still more to come

Jurgen Klopp has labelled Darwin Nunez as a ‘handful’ and a ‘proper threat’ and believes there is still more to come from the Uruguayan.

The Liverpool forward had a goal ruled out by VAR for a foul by Diogo Jota in the build-up but worked tirelessly in both ends of the pitch to help the Reds defeat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield.

The former Benfica forward has 16 goal contributions in 29 appearances for the Merseysiders this season and is a player that is sorely missed when not in Klopp’s starting XI.

“I would say he is really getting there,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss said in his post-match press conference (as quoted by SportsMole). “Everybody can see he is just a handful, just a proper threat. Again, the [disallowed] goal he scored was a super reaction, a super finish.

“The runs he had, one again down the line; in the end cross doesn’t arrive but [it was] pretty similar to the Everton goal, if you want. Using his speed in both directions, offensively and defensively.

“He is really good. He is still a young boy and I think everyone can see he will get there, there is no doubt about it, but he is already for us super-important. I think you all saw the [disallowed] goal now a couple of times back and when you see it in slow-motion you see the contact then, but I still think it was a goal, but that’s not important anymore.

“Especially, players don’t have a replay and for them it’s a clear goal of course. Then you have to react. I was not worried but of course then you watch it, how the boys react – and the reaction was really good.”

With Diogo Jota now back fit and Luis Diaz expected to return to action later this month, our options at the top end of the pitch are looking healthy once again.

Scoring goals is going to be imperative in our pursuit of a top four finish and we certainly have enough firepower in the side when everyone is available.

Our No. 27 poses a threat in behind and you never know what he’s going to do next – he is the definition of chaos.

There’s no denying that at times he’s erratic in front of goal but we believe that with time he’ll improve and can become a world-class forward.

It must be remembered that the Uruguay international is only 23 years of age and has only been playing top-flight football in Europe for three full seasons.

Give him time and he’ll soon be firing on all cylinders!

