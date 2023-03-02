Liverpool ‘confident’ of completing deal for versatile Chelsea star this summer – report

Liverpool are now ‘confident’ they can complete a deal for Chelsea’s Mason Mount this summer, that’s according to a report by talkSPORT (via Caught Offside).

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to strengthen his midfield options at the end of the season and although Jude Bellingham is believed to be the club’s main transfer target, the German tactician believes Mount could strike a great partnership with the Borussia Dortmund star in the Reds’ midfield.

Chelsea run the risk of losing the England international for free next summer when his current deal expires and are therefore willing to part ways with the Academy graduate if they receive a respectable offer at the end of the season.

It’s unlikely that Graham Potter would like to sell the 24-year-old to a rival but the report adds that sources close to Mount believe a move to Anfield is very likely.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have been extremely active in the transfer market since Todd Boehly replaced Roman Abramovich as owner in the summer.

So far the American has splashed £600m on attempting to strengthen the Chelsea squad – with over £100m alone going on World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

With a number of midfielders and attackers joining the side from the capital this season, Mount has seen his game time limited somewhat.

We certainly believe that the Chelsea No. 19 could reach his full potential under the watchful eye of Klopp was he to complete a switch to Merseyside.

The Englishman’s versatility is something that will have potentially caught the eye of our German tactician with him being able to operate as part of a three man midfield or on either side of a front three.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on.

