‘Sources say…’ – Liverpool ‘keen’ on bargain midfielder tipped for summer exit; now available for £35.5m

Liverpool have reportedly been promised a sizeable transfer kitty this summer in order to facilitate a much-needed overhaul of the squad, which will likely mainly encompass the transformation of an ageing midfield department.

With Jude Bellingham likely to take up a considerable portion of said budget, however, it seems plausible that any available bargains in the market will be explored.

Given the Reds’ alleged interest in Gladbach’s Kouadio ‘Manu’ Kone – with Football Transfers journalist now reporting on Twitter that the German outfit would be prepared to discharge the midfielder for a fee in the region of £35.5m – it seems a ripe option to consider.

Acquiring both the Frenchman and Jude Bellingham for roughly £165m (assuming reports setting the latter’s value at around £130m are on the money) would represent a stunning double salvo of incomings from the Bundesliga.

Whilst fresh legs and ideas are undoubtedly needed at L4, however, it remains just as critical that we take inspiration from a prior blueprint that delivered both domestic and European success.

We don’t just need midfielders capable of dominating a space with their energy levels and commitment to the press but also tactically versatile and dependable options.

It’s why we’ll hopefully be seeing our recruitment team lead a charge for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister this summer – a player of considerable stature in the game who bears a similar statistical profile to ex-Anfield favourite Gini Wijnaldum.

Balance has been a much-missed trait in the Liverpool midfield since his departure on a free transfer; a piece of business Jurgen Klopp and Co. must regret given how quickly things have gone downhill in his absence.

Assuming the budget can stretch beyond the addition of Jude Bellingham, our money would be on the club prioritising a player like the Seagulls star first and foremost.

