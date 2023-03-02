‘At the moment…’ – ‘Outstanding’ £70m Liverpool transfer target addresses recent speculation

Reported Liverpool transfer target Alexis Mac Allister has declared that he is quite happy at Brighton & Hove Albion and is “not thinking” about a move elsewhere.

The 2022 World Cup winner has been linked with the Reds in recent days, with Football Insider reporting that the Merseyside club have registered an interest in the 24-year-old, for whom the Seagulls may be willing to entertain offers north of £70m.

However, the Argentine appears to be content with life at the Amex Stadium, telling TyC Sports (via Jacques Talbot on Twitter): “At the moment I’m enjoying of my present at Brighton and I’m not thinking about the future.”

Interestingly, as per Football Transfers, the player’s father (who is also his agent) was spotted at Anfield last week for Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid as a guest of the Reds.

Mac Allister is one of numerous midfielders being strongly linked with Jurgen Klopp’s team of late, with speculation also abounding over potential moves for the likes of Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes.

It should probably come as no great surprise that Brighton are seemingly demanding such a lofty fee for the 24-year-old, who has catapulted himself into the limelight over the last six months in particular.

Either side of his role in Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar – during which he was hailed as ‘outstanding’ by former Seagulls manager Alan Mullery (as relayed by BBC Sport) as he featured in six of the Albiceleste’s seven games – the midfielder has helped himself to seven goals in 22 games for his club.

Tellingly, his WhoScored performance rating of 6.99 for the campaign so far exceeds that of every midfielder at Liverpool, with Luis Diaz the only player at Anfield to post a superior rating, so it’s easy to make a case that the Argentine would enhance Klopp’s options in the middle of the park.

The problems which have dogged our midfield throughout 2022/23 have been well documented, and with several current options set to depart in the summer as their contracts tick towards a June expiry, you’d like to think it’s inevitable that this position will take priority in the summer transfer window.

Mac Allister might have gone on record to say that he’s happy at Brighton, but if the Reds were to somehow salvage a Champions League place from their current position, hopefully that might entice the 24-year-old to take the next step in his career.

Alexis Mac Allister: “At the moment I’m enjoying of my present at Brighton and I’m not thinking about the future”, tells @TyCSports. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) March 1, 2023

