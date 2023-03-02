Gary Neville warns Man Utd players about the power of Anfield & tells them they’ll ‘have to be at their absolute best’ against Liverpool

Gary Neville has warned Manchester United about the power of the Anfield crowd ahead of the Red Devils’ trip to face Liverpool on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s side are performing well this season and having already won the League Cup this term, United will fancy their chances of reducing the current 11 point gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Merseysiders, meanwhile, are struggling for consistency this term but have kept four consecutive league clean sheets and have took 10 points from their last four games.

Neville said on Sky Sports (as quoted by Liverpool Echo): “I’m not saying that the Manchester United players will be worried about going there on Sunday. Anyone who’s been to Anfield before and most of that team have, if not all of them, will know how difficult it is and how it can all go wrong.

“That crowd can get on top of you and make it difficult for you in that first part of the game. Manchester United on Sunday will have to be at their absolute best and more to beat Liverpool irrespective of the form Liverpool are in.”

Despite being aware of the type of performance Liverpool are capable of in front of their home supporters, Neville is confident his former side can get a result on Merseyside.

“I do feel this is a Liverpool that this Manchester United team could damage,” he added.

There’s no denying the fact that we haven’t been good enough this season but if there’s a game for Jurgen Klopp’s men to get up for then it’s this one.

We were defeated 2-1 by United in the reverse fixture back in August and our campaigns have gone in very different directions since that clash.

Ten Hag’s side are still in contention to win all four trophies possible while our only realistic achievement is to finish the campaign in the top four.

We’re currently six points behind fourth placed Spurs at the moment but do have a game in hand on the north London outfit.

Let’s hope for a huge performance on the Sunday to send a real message to our top four rivals.

